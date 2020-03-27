MONTREAL -- Quebec is spending an additional $2.5 million to help victims of conjugal violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said the emergency spending - which is on top of the $181 million over five years in aid to victims of conjugal violence that was announced last month in the province's annual budget - is being made "to meet the increased needs of assistance and accommodation organizations for female victims of conjugal violence and abused women living with multiple social problems."

“For several months now, the fight against domestic violence has been one of our priorities," Isabelle Charest, Minister for the Status of Women, said in a statement. "The current health crisis and the isolation measures imposed by the government are exposing more women than ever to situations of violence."

The province asked that women who find themselves in an emergency call 911.

Those in crisis are asked to call SOS Domestic Violence at 1-800-363-9010 or contact the organization online at www.sosviolenceconjugale.ca