Quebec to modernize Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

The Quebec government has officially launched the modernization project for the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal's east end.

Health Minister Christian Dubé was on hand on Monday to make the announcement.

Dubé specified that the project would be carried out in a single phase, and that a call for tenders would be issued in the next few days.

He said he would like to see first ground broken on the construction site in 2024.

Eventually, the hospital is expected to grow from some 400 beds to around 750.

The major project is expected to cost several billion dollars over a decade. For the moment, the only figure put forward by Quebec is an estimated construction cost of $2 billion, but the total bill is likely to be higher.

