Quebec to lift mask mandate on public transit as of June 18

Quebec will lift COVID-19 mask mandates on public transportation as of Sat., June 18.

Health officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday that Health Minister Christian Dubé made the decision following a recommendation from public health.



"This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in recent weeks. The decision to wear a mask, both in public places and on public transit, will remain a personal choice," he said in the news release.



The health department noted that everyone should respect those who wish to continue to wear a mask to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.



Mask mandates remain in effect in health-care settings, including:

general and specialized care hospitals (excluding psychiatric hospitals)

long-term care facilities (public or private)

CLSCs

medical clinics where a physician, nurse or nursing assistant practices (excluding places where mental health services are offered exclusively)

In addition, people who have had COVID-19 must wear a mask during all social interactions for a minimum of five days following their isolation at home. Those living with someone who has COVID-19 must also wear it for 10 days.



