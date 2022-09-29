Quebec to give update on COVID-19 situation in province

Quebec's director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau will hold a news briefing this morning on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

He will be accompanied by Daniel Desharnais, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Direction générale de la coordination réseau et ministérielle et des affaires institutionnelles of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

Quebec City reported yesterday eight new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase of 53 hospitalizations related to the disease compared to Tuesday.