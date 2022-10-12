Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Montreal.

On Tuesday, no new deaths from the virus were reported and hospitalizations have remained stable since the end of last week.

However, the rate of Quebecers keeping up with their booster shots is low. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.

The rate falls to just seven per cent for adult Quebecers under 40; 17 per cent for those aged 40 to 59; 39 per cent for those aged 60 to 79; and 52 per cent for those 80 and up.

A total of 16,845 Quebecers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.