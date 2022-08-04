Quebec to give COVID-19 update as it adds 18 more deaths, fewer hospitalizations

An update on the COVID-19 situation will be given by Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

It comes the same day the province reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 more deaths.

The virus has claimed the lives of 16,010 Quebecers since the pandemic began.

There are currently 2,136 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 725 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19, while the rest tested positive for the virus while seeking treatment for other issues.

It's a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 67 people are in intensive care, the same number as the previous day.

Of those, 31 were admitted directly because of COVID-19.

There are currently 5,049 healthcare workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES

The Health Ministry reported 1,389 more positive PCR tests Thursday, with a test positivity rate of 11.3 per cent.

As for rapid testing, 244 positive tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

The province is currently monitoring 586 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Among Quebecers ages five and up, 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 56 per cent have received three and 18 per cent have received all four.

Fifty-one per cent of Quebecers older than 60 have received four shots of the vaccine.