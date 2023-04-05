Quebec to ban public schools from setting up prayer rooms

It will soon be forbidden to pray in a Quebec classroom.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville plans to send a directive to all school service centres.

In a news scrum at the national assembly on Wednesday, Drainville said he had been presented with at least two cases of schools that allow students to gather in a room to pray.

The situation was denounced the day before by PQ MNA for Matane-Matapédia Pascal Bérubé who said these schools violate the spirit of the law on secularism.

Bérubé said Wednesday that a third school, Cité-des-Jeunes high school in Vaudreuil, was added to the list.

On Tuesday, the minister asked schools not to reserve prayer rooms for only one religion and to ensure that equality between men and women is respected.

He went a step further on Wednesday but did not impose a blanket ban on prayer in schools.

"I will issue a directive to ban prayer rooms in Quebec's public school classrooms. This is simply not compatible with the principle of secularism," the minister said. "There are all kinds of ways to pray. I can't ban prayer. I forbid prayer in classrooms. Now, if someone wants to pray silently, that is their fundamental right."