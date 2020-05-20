MONTREAL -- Quebec will allow groups of at most 10 people from a maximum of three households to gather outside as of Friday, Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announced Wednesday.

Guilbault said people who gather outdoors - whether in parks or backyards, for example - will still need to heed public distancing guidelines as much as possible.

Indoor gatherings are not yet permitted, Guilbault added.

She noted that the decision to ease the province's restrictions on gatherings was given the green light by Quebec's public health department.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Quebec will announce its plan to gradually reopen hair salons and other personal grooming services in Quebec.

There are now 3,718 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 44,775.

That’s up 71 from the 3,647 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 578 from the 44,197 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,516 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 268 from the 1,784 reported Tuesday.

Of those in a hospital, 183 are in intensive care, up only three from the 180 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 12,882, up 385 from the 12,497 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 22,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Montreal region remains the hardest hit in Quebec; you can see a regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the province here.

Guilbault and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*