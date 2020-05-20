MONTREAL -- The Quebec government on Wednesday afternoon will announce its plan to reopen private health care services and hair salons, as well as other personal grooming businesses.

Those businesses and services, which are heavily reliant on in-person interactions, have been closed for some two months in order to comply with public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Danielle McCann, Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet and Richard Masse, a strategic medical advisor for public health and Quebec's department of health and social services, will announce the details of the plan at a press conference in Quebec City at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Quebec has in recent weeks reopened elementary schools, daycares and non-essential stores (except for those in shopping malls that do not have street-facing entrances) outside of the Montreal area. Non-essential stores in the Montreal area are to re-open May 25, while daycares in the region are to reopen June 1.

The construction, manufacturing and real-estate sectors across Quebec have reopened as well.

This is a developing story that will be updated.