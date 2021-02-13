MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday that 1,049 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 275,880 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 255,146 are reported to have recovered from the disease, which is 1,145 more than on Friday.

The seven-day average for daily cases is now 986, and there are 10,533 active cases in the province, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health.

Quebec reported 33 new deaths with five occurring in the past 24 hours, 21 between Feb. 6 and Feb. 11, and seven before Feb. 6.

The province also removed five deaths from the overall total, as an investigation found they were not attributable to COVID-19

Therefore, the total number of people in Quebec who have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 10,201.

On Saturday, 37 fewer people were receiving treatment in the province's hospitals for a total of 812 hospitalizations. Of those, 130 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of seven.

Quebec's vaccination numbers continue to rise with the province reporting that 8,675 vaccine doses were administered Friday, which is 748 more than the 7,927 doses administered Thursday.

To date, 290,953 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

On Feb. 11, 33,453 samples were analyzed by health-care professionals. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

The Island of Montreal saw the highest increase in cases (477 new, 100,680 total), followed by Monteregie (147 new, 40,197 total), Laval (85 new, 23,424 total) and Lanaudiere (65 new, 19,424 total).

Seven more deaths were reported in Montreal (4,441 total); five in Monteregie (1,435 total); four in Quebec City (963 total); three in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (489 total) and the Laurentians (460 total); and two in Laval (854 total), and Lanaudiere (481 total).

One more death was reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (263 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches (280 total).