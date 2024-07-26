Park-Ex residents threaten legal action over loss of parking spaces due to bike paths

A coalition of concerned citizens is threatening to take the City of Montreal to court over the controversial removal of parking spaces in favour of bike paths.

The battle between cyclists and drivers has reached a boiling point in Park Extension once again.

Resident Peter Hatzipetros is living with long Covid and it has become challenging for him to trek home from a far-away parking spot.

"Now, with the removal of 250 spots plus and they're continuing to remove some more we are forced to walk further distances," he said in an interview.

Existing bike paths already led to the removal of some parking spots. Now, the city plans to build more bike lanes on either side of Querbes Avenue.

Hatzipetros said he has expressed concerns to the city but nobody is listening.

"Every meeting we're there and every meeting we are just simply pushed aside," he said.

Another community member, John Caoussias, said the bike paths have inconvenienced his neighbours.

"Now, the person has to unload their groceries, if they have young kids, where do they park their car?" he said.

Marc Perez with the Coalition for Democracy Montreal said bike paths are being imposed on communities and making life difficult for drivers across the city.

"Our livelihoods are at stake. Our parents, our grandparents, they can't walk that far of a distance. There's people with medical conditions," Perez said.

The coalition is gathering in Park Extension to discuss strategy and funding for a court injunction against the City of Montreal. Perez said the lanes have reduced residents' quality of life, caused harm, and financial loss.

Their goal is to block more bike paths that don't have residents' approval.

"All other options have been exhausted," he added.

But in Côte-des-Neiges, cyclists say they rely on the Terrebonne Street bike path to get around the city.

"I think it's a good project to put bike lanes in the city because, definitely, we use a lot of bikes, we have the Bixi system," said cyclist Andres Segura.

Montreal resident Justin Sayer said he relies on his scooter to go where he needs to go.

"I use it to get places where I want to, to get to school, buy groceries, get around the city quicker," he said.

A spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante declined to comment when reached by CTV News.