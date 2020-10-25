MONTREAL -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Quebec surpassed 100,000 Sunday, as the province reported reported that 879 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in Quebec is now 100,114 since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities are reporting that five more people have died due to the disease since Saturday. Additionally, five deaths occurred between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23, and one who died at an unknown date.

Four of the deaths were reported in Monteregie (687 total), three in Chaudiere-Appalaches (57 total) and one in Estrie (36 total), Montreal (3,515 total), Outaouais (39 total) and Laval (707 total).

The vast majority (92 per cent) of those who have died due to the disease were over 70, according to Quebec.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is now 6,143.

Montreal reported its lowest daily increase since Sept. 21 with 146 new positive tests (40,869 total), and was lower than Monteregie which reported 162 new positive cases (14,657 total). Quebec City reported 116 new cases (8,233 total), while Chaudiere-Appalaches with 90 new cases (3,139 total) and Lanaudiere with 89 new cases (6,705 total) also had significant increases.

Authorities also announced that two more people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals for a total of 551. Of those, 97 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

The National Institute of Public Health also reported that 1,009 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 84,828.

Health-care professionals analyzed 25,378 samples Oct. 23. (Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to its daily updates.