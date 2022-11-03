Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional

QUEBEC CITY -

Québec solidaire (QS) announced Thursday that its eleven members will finally swear an oath to King Charles III so they can enter the national assembly on Nov. 29.

In a press release, QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said his party is not in favour of the oath -- a commitment he considers unnecessary and archaic.

Moreover, the party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.

Last Tuesday, national assembly President François Paradis stated that the oath to the King was mandatory and could only be abolished by a bill. He said QS and Parti Québécois (PQ) MNAs could be expelled from the Salon bleu and committee rooms if they did not comply.

Although he is no longer an MNA, Paradis continues to preside over the assembly until his successor is appointed on Nov. 29.

Paradis's decision came as a disappointment to Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. He said it's necessary to introduce the bill because QS doesn't trust the two federalist parties -- the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) and Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) -- to do the work.

Nadeau-Dubois said he's made a commitment to work with PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to resolve the impasse.

On social media this week, St-Pierre Plamondon wrote that the decision of the national assembly president was a political order from the CAQ.

The PQ had previously called for the adoption of a motion that would give its three MNAs the right to sit in Parliament. As of Thursday, the PQ had not yet reversed its decision to shun the oath to the Crown.

CAQ House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that his government favours the swift adoption of legislation to make the oath to the King optional for MNAs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2022.