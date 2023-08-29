Quebec Solidaire wants emergency aid for farmers after extreme weather events

Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to grant emergency aid to the farming sector, which has been badly hit by extreme weather events this summer.

"Farmers have been slammed by the weather this summer. And we're asking the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government for emergency aid measures to help farmers deal with the situation and adapt to climate change," said QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Large amounts of rain and dry spells damaged the harvests of many farmers during the summer.

La Financière agricole du Québec compensates insured farm businesses for their losses. On Aug. 4, it reported that 2,466 notices of damage had been recorded since the start of the season, particularly in market garden crops, small fruit, vegetables for processing and cereals.

However, QS maintains that the Financière's aid programs are not adapted to the consequences of climate change.

"Not all of our small producers are covered by the programs in place," said Verdun QS MNA Alejandra Zaga Mendez.

In her opinion, the Quebec government should turn to the "Agri-relance" initiative -- in partnership with the federal government -- which is specifically designed to help agricultural producers affected by natural disasters.

The left-wing party is putting forward this request as its back-to-session caucus gets underway on Wednesday.

"Quebec has the power to go and get this money, to trigger this procedure to set up an emergency program," said Zaga Mendez. "This would allow small producers and the entire agricultural sector to breathe a sigh of relief and prepare for the next season."

QS also wants the Financière agricole du Québec's current assistance programs to be better adapted to the various climatic challenges.

According to Zaga Mendez, the current situation could have an impact on the cost of living.

"If we don't provide emergency aid and producers are not able to get back on their feet, there is a risk that supply chains will be disrupted. We risk having fruit and vegetables that cost more," she said.

The issue of the cost of living will also be discussed at the QS pre-sessional caucus.

The political party also wants to address the issue of housing.

"We are waiting with bated breath for the Minister of Housing (France-Élaine) Duranceau, who has proposed a housing bill that is unacceptable," said Nadeau-Dubois.

QS is particularly critical of the fact that this bill seeks to attack lease assignments, which allow tenants to limit rent increases to a certain extent.