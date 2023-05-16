Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Masse will not seek another mandate as spokesperson

The member of the national assembly (MNA) Manon Massé will not seek another term as spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.

Massé, who will remain the MNA for Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques, is due to announce her decision on Tuesday morning at a conference in Montreal.

The Canadian Press was able to confirm the information that was first reported by Radio-Canada.

She will leave her position at the next party convention in November.

Massé became the party's spokesperson in 2017, at the same time as Solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Massé succeeded Françoise David, while Nadeau-Dubois took over from the current MNA for Laurier-Dorion, Andrés Fontecilla, who was not elected at the time.

Massé has been the MNA for Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques since 2014, but has been active in the party since its founding.

For her succession as the party's female spokesperson, there are three women in the caucus who could replace her: Alejandra Zaga Mendez, Christine Labrie and Ruba Ghazal.

But the female spokesperson could be extra-parliamentary like Fontecilla was at the time.