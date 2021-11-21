QUEBEC CITY -- The former Quebec Solidaire (QS) candidate in Bourassa-Sauvé, Alejandra Zaga Mendez, is the new president of the party.

Zaga Mendez was elected Sunday at the QS convention. She is an expert in the field of the environment, with a doctorate in sustainable development and conservation.

She was the QS candidate in the riding of Bourassa-Sauvé in 2018 and has held several positions in the political leadership and the national coordinating committee of the party.

Zaga Mendez replaces Nika Deslauriers, who stepped down on Sunday after five years as president. Former MNA Amir Khadir paid her a heartfelt tribute.

He recalled the difficult QS beginnings 15 years ago, noting that Deslauriers was at his side to "build the ladder" and fight "all the wars."

Khadir thanked Deslauriers for her "dedication and self-sacrifice," which he said ultimately helped the party "break into" the National Assembly in 2018.

QS currently has 10 members in parliament.

On her Facebook page, Zaga Mendez promised to be a "grassroots president, being the pivot between our activist forces, the party leadership and the parliamentary work."

She pledged to "promote our project and lead the biggest electoral campaign in our history in 2022" in addition to ensuring that QS will "always be at the forefront of climate struggles."

The QS convention continues Sunday afternoon.