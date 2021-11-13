TROIS-RIVIÈRES -- The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will finally present a candidate in the riding of Marie-Victorin, left vacant by Catherine Fournier, who was recently elected mayor of Longueuil.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Saturday morning, upon his arrival at the CAQ's general council assembly being held in Trois-Rivières.

He said that he gave a week for Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to announce his intentions.

Had St-Pierre Plamondon run as a candidate in Marie-Victorin, Legault might have followed the tradition of leaving the riding open for a party leader to get elected.

Currently, the PQ leader does not have a seat in the National Assembly. His parliamentary leader, Joël Arseneau, questions Legault in Question Period.

Legault said Saturday that another factor in his decision was the fact that Québec Solidaire (QS) decided to run a candidate in Marie-Victorin.

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) had intended to play the courtesy card and not run anyone if the other parties agreed to do the same.

"We've decided that we'll run a candidate -- probably one -- in Marie-Victorin," said Legault on Saturday.

The by-election in Marie-Victorin will be held after Christmas, said the premier, who said he did not want to "impose a third election in three months on the people of Longueuil," after the federal and municipal elections.