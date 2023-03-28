Quebec set to table bill regulating child labour

Labour Minister Jean Boulet is set to table his bill to limit the presence of children in the labour market in the Quebec legislature on Tuesday.

The bill is expected to be largely inspired by the report submitted to him by the Advisory Committee on Labour and Manpower (CCTM), according to information gathered by The Canadian Press.

The grouping of unions and employer associations unanimously recommended last December that the general age to begin employment should be set at 14.

This would mean that 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds would no longer be able to work, except for exceptions that would be provided for by regulation.

The MTCC also recommended that youths between 14 and 16 years of age be prohibited from working more than 17 hours per week (including weekends) during the school year.

From Monday to Friday, this would be a maximum of ten hours. Those two restrictions would not apply during holidays and spring break.



