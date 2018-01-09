

CTV Montreal





The number of speeding tickets issued by photo radar has dropped drastically over the past year.

Speeding drivers have received 10 times fewer tickets than in previous years.

Since 2009, the Quebec government has given out about 126,000 photo radar fines on average per year, each at a cost of $500.

In 2017, however, only slightly more than 10,000 photo radar tickets were issued.

While it may be good news for drivers who were off the hook, it cost the government about $15.5 million per year.

Two examples include Highway 20 east in Pincourt, where the photo radar took in $8 million since 2009, but last year took in only $5,000, and Highway 15 south near Atwater Ave., which didn’t register a single infraction in 2017.

The drop in ticketing could be due to a Quebec court decision in late 2016 that rejected evidence obtained from a photo radar machine.

In that case, the judge ruled that since police didn't personally witness the woman breaking the law or check to see if the radar machine was functioning properly, the evidence against her amount to hearsay.

The Crown did not appeal the ruling.

Lawyer Joey Zukran is hoping to proceed with a class-action lawsuit against Quebec’s photo radar system that could involve hundreds of thousands of people.

Zukran is speculating that the government is scaling back on the ticketing system due to the court ruling.

“Something was seriously wrong with the way they’ve been issuing tickets to date,” he said.