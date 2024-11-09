Man in his 20s shot in Longueuil, Que.

A man was shot and injured in Longueuil Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said they received calls that a man was shot on Beauregard Street around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, a man in his 20s known to police, had serious lower body injuries. He was transported to hospital.

Police set up a perimiter at the intersection of Jacques-Cartier Boulevard and Sainte-Hélène Street to protect the crime scene. The canine unit and the forensics unit have been dispatched and the investigation is ongoing.