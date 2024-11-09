NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park

A battle is brewing between the city and people who live around a popular wooded area in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Montreal calls it a hazard, but community members say it’s a haven.

It’s a three-kilometer stretch of forest known as the Falaise St-Jacques – it’s beloved by the community and a dedicated team of volunteers. But they say the city wants them out.

“It’s very unfair. It’s pretty safe to go by there, you know,” says Jason Trudel.

This week, the city notified the neighbourhood the St-Jacques cliff would be closed due to safety concerns.

Back in August, heavy rains caused a landslide and after assessing the soil’s stability, the area was deemed dangerous.

However, one multi-use path remains unaffected, but a 1.5 kilometer trail was blocked off in several locations.

Sauvons la falaise coordinator Roger Jochym says the city has gone too far.

"People need that mental space that nature gives you to nature gives you to recharge their spirits," he says.

"It’s not dangerous, the city has overreacted."

Volunteers say the city is trying to prohibit access to the entire escarpment, putting up signs that community members have promptly taken down.

They say the city won’t keep them out.

Lisa Mintz, Urbanature’s education director, says the city can’t close access to the cliff.

"They just can’t. Too many people are using it now," she said.

When CTV News visited the area, some gates that were previously closed were opened by people enjoying the park.

Luiza Tino, a volunteer with Sauvons la falaise, said it makes no sense to close off the entire area because of the landslide.

"I don’t think that it’s justified, because there is one area at the end of those three kilometers affected. It’s about 100 meters," she said.

Advocates say they want the city to allow full access to the park with more warning signs in spots possibly prone to landslides during extreme weather events.