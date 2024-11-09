MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path reopened

    The Jacques-Cartier Bridge crosses the St-Lawrence River. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press) The Jacques-Cartier Bridge crosses the St-Lawrence River. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
    The multi-use pathway across the Jacques-Cartier Bridge has reopened after closing without warning Tuesday.

    Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated said there were "incidents" on the path Nov. 2, and it had to be closed for inspections.

    "The verifications required additional steps that were carried out on the entire 3-km path over the past few days," it said in a news release.

    Though there were reports of injuries, the JCCBI did not comment on those. It said follow-ups "of the situation" are ongoing.

    The path reopened at 2 p.m. Friday.

    "We regret any inconvenience users may have experienced as a result of this closure, and we would like to thank them for their patience," the JCCBI said.

