MONTREAL -- Quebecers will soon be able to download their vaccine passport using the VaxiCode application on Google Play.

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on social media Monday announcing Google Play users would be able to download both the citizen and merchant versions of the app “in the coming hours.”

Starting Sept. 1, merchants will be required to ask anyone coming into their establishment to not only show their proof of vaccine, but also a matching piece of photo ID.

The app has already been available on the Apple Store for several days.

More to come.