MONTREAL -- Quebec's propane supply is set to be fully restored within the next three to four days.

After a week of headaches for Quebec's farmers that culminated in tractor convoys and protesters dumping corn at the foot of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Montreal riding offices, CN Rail is set to return to normal service on Wednesday.



The 3,200 striking workers reached a tentative deal with CN Rail on Tuesday.

Normal operations at Canadian National Railway Co. will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada, the Teamsters Canada said.

Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien said Tuesday he believes the complete restoration of the propane supply chain is expected by Saturday.

Many grain farmers need propane to dry crops before they can be sold, while livestock farmers use it to heat poultry houses and barns, for example.

As a result of the CN walkout, the scarce propane deliveries were instead directed to institutions such as hospitals and seniors' residences.



Businesses in Quebec normally use about 6,000,000 litres of propane each day, with retirement homes and some health centres using it for drying clothes.



- With files from The Canadian Press