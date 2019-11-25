MONTREAL -- Quebec farmers demanding immediate action to end the CN Rail strike took their message directly to the prime minister's riding Monday morning, dumping bags of corn at the steps of his Papineau riding office on Cremazie Blvd.

The strike by 3,200 rail workers has resulted in a propane shortage across Quebec, a fuel farmers rely upon to dry harvest grain in their kilns.

"It's critical, because it's exactly the time where most producers will use the propane to dry the grain," explained Suzanne Laplante of the Quebec Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA).

It's been a difficult growing season for many of the province's farmers, and they are in the midst of corn harvesting season.

"It lasts for about three weeks to a month, but what happened this year, especially, is that the grain is really wet. There's a lot of humidity, so it's going to take more drying than usual. It's not a normal season, and it's exactly this time of the year that they need that propane," Laplante said.

Pascal Leduc, a corn producer in Mirabel, was among the protesters and said that without propane, half of his harvest is still out in the fields.

What's more, animal farmers use propane all year round – and without it, livestock could die off if farmers can't heat barns as the weather turns colder.

Dozens of protesters rolled into Montreal streets on tractors, chanting and wielding placards before dumping dozens of bags of corn in a show of anger and frustration.

On Friday, Premier Francois Legault signalled a crisis, saying the province had less than five days' worth of propane left, and that it would have to ration that fuel if the CN rail strike doesn't come to an immediate end.

As much as 85 per cent of the province's propane comes in by rail.



- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Montreal's Angela MacKenzie