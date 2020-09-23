MONTREAL -- Quebec's Treasury Board president said she had heard her critics loud and clear while working on an updated version of an infrastructure bill.



Bill 66, which concerns “the acceleration of certain infrastructure projects” abandons the most controversial elements of the previously introduced Bill 61. The bill was introduced by Sonia LeBel on Wednesday.

Among other things, the government is abandoning the idea of bypassing the Law on Public Contracts and extending the current health state of emergency indefinitely.

Bill 66 also extends the supervisory powers of the Public Markets Authority and commits to a twice yearly report on the progress of projects.

The updated bill still denies property owners the right to context the expropriation of their land. However, they do retain the power to challenge any proposed compensation.

In total, the bill contains 181 school construction, roads and seniors' residences projects, down from 202 in Bill 61.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.