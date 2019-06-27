

CTV Montreal Staff





Quebec has made changes to its immigration selection program to speed up the process for skilled workers and make it easier to tie immigration to the needs of the job market.

Under the new system called Arrima, applicants apply online, fill out a profile, and list the skills they have before the government invites them into the job pool where they wait to be selected by a potential new employer.

Most significantly, immigration wait times will decrease to six months, instead of a delay up to three years in the previous system.

The new Arrima system will also promote immigration to various regions throughout the province where there is a larger demand for skilled workers, said Immigration and Diversity Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette at a news conference in Montreal Thursday.

Meantime, tens of thousands of immigrants who applied through the old system have been cancelled. Jolin-Barrette said the government is in the process of refunding previous applicants who will have to wait their turn in the system if they apply again.

The system will prioritize 3,700 applicants who had already moved to Quebec, or applied as they were already in the midst of the moving, he said.

“They will be invited in priority because right now they're in Quebec with a job, or they are working, so we will prioritize them because they answer a need on the Quebec job market,” he said.



Canadian Federation of Independent Business is applauding the new system and how it will affect small and media enterprises (SMEs).

“For several months, our SME owners have shared their concerns about the challenges they face in recruiting the workforce they need. With the launch of Arrima and the Employers Portal, a world of opportunity opens up to them… We think this will have a positive impact on talent recruitment," said Simon Gaudreault, senior director of national research at CFIB.