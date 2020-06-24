MONTREAL -- Quebec's ministry of health will no longer provide daily updates on the number of people who have contracted or died of COVID-19.

The announcement was made via a press release on Wednesday, the Fete Nationale statutory holiday in Quebec.

The health ministry said beginning July 2 it will only provide the statistics on a weekly basis.

However, a note on the website of Quebec's Institut national de sante publique (INSPQ), the provincial public health institute, says the agency will continue to report COVID-19 data on weekdays beginning Monday. That follows the same reporting schedule recently adopted by Montreal's public health department.

Quebec public health officials announced Wednesday that 54,937 people in the province have now tested positive for COVID-19, and 5,441 have died due to the virus.

That is 53 more cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 11 new deaths in the same period. In addition, authorities said six deaths occurred before June 16.

Health officials announced that 90 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 23,710.

The number of new hospitalizations dropped again with 15 fewer patients receiving treatment for the virus in the province's hospitals for a total of 500. Of those, 52 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of four.

Quebec testing continues to remain low with 6,185 samples being analysed June 22. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, will meet reporters in Montreal Thursday afternoon to discuss the province's latest deconfinement measures.