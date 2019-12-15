THAIWOO, CHINA -- Quebecer Mikael Kingsbury quickly returned to the top of the podium on Sunday, when he emerged victorious from the men's dual moguls event at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Thaiwoo, China.

After finishing second Saturday in the singles mogul event, Kingsbury won seven consecutive duels including a hotly contested final against Frenchman Benjamin Cavet.

Kingsbury won the final duel with a score of 88.34 points compared to 84.80 for Cavet.

Among the other Canadians competing, Laurent Dumais came closest to the podium with a fifth-place finish. Kierran Chunlaud placed 15th, Gabriel Dufresne, 16th, Brenden Kelly 19th, Elliot Vaillancourt, 23rd and Robbie Andison, 32nd.

Kingsbury's victory puts him in first place in the overall World Cup standings after three competitions. Kingsbury has 280 points, 40 points ahead of the Japanese Ikuma Horishima, who had beaten him on Saturday. Hiroshima finished third on Sunday. Cavet follows far behind in third place with 164 points.

Dumais (97 points) and Chunlaud (90) occupy the seventh and eighth positions.

On the female side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe failed to repeat her third place from the previous day when she placed 11th. As she did on Saturday, her sister Chloé took eighth place while Valérie Gilbert finished 19th, a noticeable improvement after her 26th place on Saturday.

France's Perrine Laffont capped a third victory in as many outings, thanks to a score of 82.36, ahead of the American Jaelin Kauf.

In the World Cup standings, Laffont totalled 300 points, 157 more than Kauf. Justine Dufour-Lapointe comes in fourth place with 124 points, one less than the Japanese Anri Kawamura.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.