    • Quebec's Leylah Fernandez into third round, Andreescu eliminated at Paris Olympics

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of the women's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Spain's Cristina Busca on Monday.

    Fernandez, seeded 16th at Roland Garros, broke Busca seven times on 14 chances in a match where both players struggled to hold serve. Busca converted five of her eight break-point opportunities.

    Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face Germany's Angelique Kerber.

    In other action, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had her Olympic debut come to an end with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round.

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic were eliminated from men's doubles play on MOnday with a tough first-round 7-6 (14), 6-4 loss to third-seeded Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in men's doubles.

    Later Monday, Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski were set to team up against France's Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva in women's doubles.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

