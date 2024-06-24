MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec's Diallo and Galarneau advance to second round of Wimbledon qualifying

    Canada's Gabriel Diallo plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Christophe Ena, The Canadian Press) Canada's Gabriel Diallo plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Christophe Ena, The Canadian Press)
    Canadians Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau moved to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying with wins Monday at the All England Club.

    The 22-year-old Diallo, from Montreal, posted a 6-7 (8), 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over Tunisia's Aziz Dougaz.

    Diallo will face eighth seed Daniel Galan of Colombia in the second round of qualifying.

    Diallo is looking to qualify for the second Grand Slam main draw of his career after making his major debut at last month's French Open, where he lost to Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori in five sets in the first round.

    Galarneau, 25, from Laval, Que., defeated Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and will next face another French opponent in 38-year-old Richard Gasquet, a former world No. 7.

    Galarneau is looking to qualify for his first Grand Slam.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2024.

