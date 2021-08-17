MONTREAL -- Starting Tuesday, daily COVID-19 updates will include the vaccination status of the new positive cases and new hospitalizations with those numbers dating back four weeks.

Health Minister Christian Dube posted the announcement on Twitter as the Quebec government makes a push to exceed vaccination goals before Sept. 1.

"Only 112,000 appointments are reserved for the next seven days," Dube wrote. "We have the capacity in terms of vaccines and availability (with or without appointment). If we want to exceed our goals, we must go get our second dose."

Dube will give his second weekly update today along with director of public health Horacio Arruda. Dube said last week that COVID-19 update news briefings would again happen every seven days.

WATCH: Quebec gives update on COVID-19 situation LIVE at 3 p.m.

The health minister said Monday that the government is watching Montreal, Laval and Lanaudiere in particular where cases are on the rise.

2/2

Il reste 15 jrs d’ici le 1er sept pour aller chercher sa 2e dose.



Seulement 112K rdv sont réservés pour les 7 proch jrs. Nous avons la capacité en termes de vaccins et de disponibilité (avec ou sans rdv). Si on veut dépasser nos objectifs, il faut aller chercher sa 2e dose. pic.twitter.com/qpasUtgMjl — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 16, 2021

Though new cases in Quebec are on the rise, hospitalizations, intensive care ward cases and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained stable.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported two deaths since July 23, and both of those people were between 30 and 39 years old.

The winners of the second "Being vaccinated, it's a win" lottery will be announced Tuesday morning.