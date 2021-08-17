MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Tuesday that 323 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 216 (67 per cent) were not vaccinated, according to Quebec's data.

It is the first day the province is releasing vaccination information for new cases and hospitalizations.

There are 2,971 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ), which is 47 more than 24 hours ago.

The total number of infections in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 382,319, with 368,106 of those reported to have recovered from the disease.

There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 reported and that number remains 11,242.

Hospitalizations rose by six on Tuesday bringing that total to 88. Of those, 27 people are in the intensive care ward, the same number as on Monday.

On Aug. 15, a total of 13,956 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec public-health professionals administered 43,831 more doses of vaccine, including 42,634 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 11,857,273 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 53,561 Quebecers received their jabs out of province.

Of those eligible for a vaccine, 6,364,805 people (85 per cent of the population) have received one vaccine dose, and 5,524,203 people (74 per cent) have received both doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

In its first variant update of the week, the INSPQ reported 365 more confirmed variant cases bringing that total to 9,183.

Of the total COVID-19 variants reported in Quebec, 7,260 (+8) were the B.1.1.7 Alpha, 449 were the B.1.351 Beta, 571 were the P.1 Gamma and 903 (+357) were the B.1.617.2 Delta variants.