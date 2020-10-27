MONTREAL -- Despite pleading guilty to assaulting a woman, there may be no prison time in Quebec rock star Eric Lapointe's future.

On Tuesday, Lapointe appeared in court for a sentencing hearing. He had previously pled guilty to assaulting the victim at his home the morning after turning 50.

According to the sentence, Lapointe will serve no jail time as long as he follows conditions of his probation for the next year, which includes court-mandated therapy and good behaviour.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Lapointe placed his hand on the woman's neck while leaning her against the pantry. The victim called 911 but told police she did not fear Lapointe, who cooperated with police when they arrived.

Lapointe told the court earlier this month he regretted his actions and hoped his victim would one day forgive him.

The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Before entering his plea, Lapointe donated $3,000 to a charity supporting women who suffered abuse.

Attorneys for the Crown and Lapointe declined to comment on how the mutual recommendation to avoid jail time was reached.