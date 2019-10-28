Quebec rock singer Eric Lapointe pleads not guilty to assault charge
Eric Lapointe is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 30. (File photo)
MONTREAL -- Quebec rock musician Eric Lapointe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.
Lapointe's lawyer entered the plea on his behalf during a hearing this morning in Montreal municipal court.
There will be no preliminary hearing, and Lapointe will return to court on Jan. 30.
The incident in question occurred on Sept. 30, but a publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim.
Lapointe announced last week he was leaving his role as a coach on TVA's La Voix, the French language adaptation of The Voice, citing personal reasons.
The 50-year-old rock star would not comment further on the reason for his departure, but said he would also play out the remaining concerts on his schedule.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019
