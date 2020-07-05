MONTREAL -- Just one person has died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to information from Quebec public health authorities Sunday.

However, the province also announced seven other death that occurred before June 27, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province since the start of the pandemic to 5,574.

Three of the deaths were reported in the Quebec City region, and three in Monteregie. The other two were reported on the Island of Montreal, according to the province.

Public health authorities announced Sunday that 79 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases in Quebec to 55,863.

Officials also reported that 25,346 have now recovered from the virus, which is 66 more than the number reported Saturday.

As on Saturday, the highest daily increase in cases was in Monteregie, which reported 22 more positive cases for a total of 7,928. Montreal recorded 17 new cases for an overall total of 27,417.

The number of hospitalizations dropped again in Quebec with four fewer people receiving treatement in the province's hospitals for a total of 371. Of those, 26 are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.