MONTREAL -- Quebec started the new year by reporting 17,122 new cases, as hospitalizations rose by 98 on Jan. 1, 2022.

The new cases come from a sample of 58,453 tests, meaning almost one in three people (31 per cent) tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 13,528 people (75.9 per cent) were double-vaccinated more than seven days prior to the test, 2,811 people (18.2 per cent) were not vaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior, and 783 (5.9 per cent) received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior.

There are now 1,523 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec.

HOSPITALIZATIONS SURPASS 1,100

There were 248 more patients in Quebec hospitals with 154 being discharged, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,161. Of those, 153 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of two.

The majority of the new patients (158) were double vaccinated, while 90 people were unvaccinated or received a single jab less than two weeks before checking in for care, and four had one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior.

There were eight new deaths reported due to the disease.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Of those eligible to receive a dose of vaccine in Quebec, 89 per cent of the population (7,272,148 people) have received one dose, 82 per cent (6,665,187 people) received two doses, and 17 per cent (1,373,582 people) got a third jab.