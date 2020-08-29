MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that 156 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest number of new cases since July 30 when officials reported 158 new cases.

There were no new deaths reported in the same time frame, but authorities said two people died before August 22, and three more have died at an unknown date due to the disease.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 5,755.

The total number of posititive cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 62,280. However, health authorities reported that a contaminated samples detected Aug. 26 reduced the number of confirmed cases by 78. Those cases, that should have been negative are being gradually withdrawn from the positive cases.

The number of hospitalizations in the province remained the same Saturday with 177 patients receiving treatment in Quebec's health-care centres. Of those, 17 people are in the intensive care ward, the same number as Friday.

on Aug. 27, health-care professionals analyzed 16,912 samples, which is 1,201 more than were analyzed Aug. 26. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).