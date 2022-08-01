Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations

Quebec's health ministry reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the province remains at 15,959 since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry said that 51 fewer people are receiving treatment for the virus in the province's hospitals, dropping the total hospitalizations to 2,125.

Of those, 67 people are in intensive care wards which is one fewer than in the last update.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The province's health-care professionals analyzed 8,865 PCR tests and 927 of those were positive, making the positivity rate 11.4 per cent.

Since March 2020, 1,148,800 positive PCR tests have been reported.

In addition, 231 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added, bringing the total number of positive results to 224,523.

There were an additional 3,066 doses of vaccine administered in Quebec, bringing that total to 20,343,995.