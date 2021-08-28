MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 604 new coronavirus cases since Friday’s update, for a total of 387,834 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The province’s rolling average is now 508 new cases per day.

According to public health, 437 of those new cases were among unvaccinated people, or those who received a first dose less than seven days ago.

Only 87 cases were recorded among those who received a second dose at least seven days prior.

No additional deaths were reported Saturday. The total death toll remains at 11,285.

The province also reported the number of hospitalizations has increased to 131, five more than the day before.

There are 38 patients in intensive care, an increase of two.

The number of active outbreaks increased from 241 to 253.

These data are based on the analyses of 19,832 tests. The positivity rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 per cent.

Authorities did not provide vaccination data, “due to a data loading problem.”

“Work is underway to restore the situation as soon as possible,” wrote public health on Twitter.

Quebec’s public health institute said Friday that 75.8 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Among those 12 years and older, 86.6 per cent have received at least one dose and 79.5 per cent are adequately vaccinated.

Health Minister Christian Dubé renewed calls for all Quebecers who are able to get vaccinated to do so.

“Clinics are still open throughout the territory and continue to offer first doses,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We have the vaccines, it's not too late! A high rate of immunization coverage is the key to maximum protection before starting school and work.”

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug 28, 2021.