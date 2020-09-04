MONTREAL -- For the second day in a row, Quebec health authorities reported more than 180 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.

An additional 184 cases were announced on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 63,117.

Provincial health officials are reporting one new death from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, but the total remains at 5,767 due to a death they say was falsely attributed to the disease.

There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on the Island of Montreal on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 29,961. In Quebec City -- where a recent outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a karaoke bar spread to multiple schools -- 18 new cases were recorded on Friday, bringing the city's total to 2,171.

There are now 102 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is an increase of two from the number reported on Thursday. Of those in hospital, 18 are in intensive care, which is down two from the 20 reported 24 hours eariler.

As of Friday, 55,724 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec -- an increase of 109 from the day before.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 19,128 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 2, up 3,851 from the 15,277 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).