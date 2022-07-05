Quebec reports jump in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as province adds 20 deaths
Quebec is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the province records 20 more deaths and 147 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
The daily update from the Ministry of Health shows there were 147 new hospitalizations across Quebec after 378 people were admitted and 231 people were discharged in the previous day. There are now 1,441 people receiving care in hospital.
ICU cases also rose slightly by three for a total of 39, according to a news release from the ministry written in English. An English version of the ministry's numbers, however, indicated ICU cases went down by four, for a total of 39 cases.
With 20 new deaths, there have been 15,617 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There is also a growing number of health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons. On Tuesday, the number was 6,659 workers reported absent.
NEW CASES
Daily cases are also on the rise, with 1,356 new infections recorded from PCR testing in the last 24 hours. The province logged 672 rapid antigen test results on Monday, including 594 positive tests, according to the health ministry.
After analyzing 9,019 samples the province has a positivity rate of 13.8 per cent on Tuesday. The province is also monitoring 278 active outbreaks across Quebec.
VACCINATIONS
Health-care workers administered 4,779 vaccine doses for a total of 20,071,186 shots given to Quebecers.
-- This is a developing story. More to come.
