MONTREAL -- There are now 5,697 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 60,718.

That’s up one from the total of 5,696 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 91 from the total of 60,627 announced a day earlier. This is the second day in a row that Quebec has reported under 100 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

There are 151 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down six from the 157 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 21 are in intensive care, the same number reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 had not been updated in weeks due to a technical glitch, according to health authorities -- but on Tuesday, the new reported number was 53,135.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,104 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 4,496 from the 13,600 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

