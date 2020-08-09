MONTREAL -- Students in Grade 5 and up will be required to wear masks in common areas when Quebecers return to school in three weeks.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge made the announcement as he provided an update for the back-to-school plan in the province on Monday afternoon.



"Our children and our health are our most precious things. Our government does not intend to compromise on these issues," said Roberge, adding that "Closing schools is not protecting children," and that the province is "able to reconcile schooling and safety."

Masks will be mandatory for students from Grade 5 and up, including in higher education. The masks will need to be worn in hallways, amphitheatres, on school buses and common areas, but not in the classroom.

Parents will be required to supply masks for their children, but teachers will have masks provided for them. Community organizations will help families who need financial help to receive masks.



Students in elementary and high school will also stay in "bubbles" in their classrooms, and teachers will change rooms, as opposed to moving students throughout the school. Government officials previously floated the idea of six-person groups as "bubbles" but changed course on Monday, saying no longer requires classes be divided into small sub-groups. The "bubble" was broadened to encompass the whole class, which must remain in one place to minimize potential transmission.



Children will not be required to wear masks during outdoor recess. They will not have to wear masks during recess indoors provided children are within the same "bubble."



Roberge said classes will begin in person in three weeks as planned. Exceptions for in-person classes will be made for students with serious health concerns, or for children who have family members with serious health concerns. A doctor's note will be required for this exemption.

The education minister made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda.

Families will receive a guide to help them follow the back-to-school guidelines. It will be sent to families in English and French, and anyone with questions can visit the dedicated government website or contact officials for more guidance at 1-877-844-4545.

Roberge said he guarantees that if a classroom or school is required to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak, students will still receive 15 hours of education per week, including dedicated time with a teacher.

Arruda pointed to schools outside the Montreal area that reopened in the spring, saying it did not lead to outbreaks.



Referring to it as a "fragile balance," Arruda said it will be impossible to prevent any outbreaks, the government is hoping to control any serious health consequences for students and staff.



As of Aug. 24, children 10 and up will be required to wear masks on public transportation, Arruda added.

Dube said the situation has been evolving since the back-to-school plan was first released in June, adding that officials have much more information and knowledge now.

The updated plan was developed with public health officials, said Dube.