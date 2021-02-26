MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Friday that 815 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 286,145.

Of those who tested positive, 267,885 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 1,006.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 7,888 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province also added 11 deaths due to the disease, but none in the past 24 hours. Eight of the deaths took place between Feb. 19 and Feb. 24, and three deaths occurred before Feb. 19.

Since March 2020, 10,372 people are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec hospitalizations continued to drop with 13 fewer people receiving care in the province's hospitals than there were Thursday for a total of 620 hospitalizations. Of those, 119 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of three.

On Thursday, 12,038 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 400,540.

Health-care professionals in the province analyzed 32,744 samples on Feb. 24. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).



