MONTREAL -- Quebec reported on Monday that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infection rose by 81 with intensive care numbers increasing by four.

The ministry of health says 303 patients checked into a hospital for the novel coronavirus treatment and 222 were discharged, meaning there are now 3,381 people hospitalized due to the disease. Of those, 286 people are in ICUs, with 41 patients being transferred or admitted to ICUs and 37 discharged.

Of the new hospitalizations, 192 were double-vaccinated before checking in, 90 were unvaccinated, 10 received one dose of vaccine, and 11 were under five years old and ineligible for a shot. Of the ICU cases, 16 were unvaccinated, 11 were double-vaccinated and two received one dose of vaccine.

In Quebec, 6,515,093 people have received two doses of vaccine, 1,078,081 are unvaccinated, 554,622 received one dose and 402,301 are under five years old.

Based on the last four weeks of data, the ministry of health says unvaccinated individuals are 5.8 times more likely to require hospitalization and 12.5 times more likely to wind up in the ICU.

DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19 NUMBERS REMAIN HIGH

The province added 54 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday. Since Friday, the total number of deaths in the province has risen by 171.

Since the pandemic began, 12,364 people have died due to the disease in the province.

QUEBEC COVID-19 CASES SURPASS 800,000

There were 5,400 more cases reported in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 801,153 since the start of the pandemic. However, the province says the number of new daily cases does not represent the true picture in Quebec since PCR testing is reserved for priority groups

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 54,139 active COVID-19 cases and 1,623 outbreaks.

Of the total number of infections, 734,650 are reported to have recovered from the disease.

ONE IN THREE ARE BOOSTED

Of those eligible to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, 32 per cent of the population (2,646,329 people) has done so, including 69,793 people who received their jab in the past 24 hours.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 80,519 more doses of vaccine, including 75,667 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began in the province, 16,482,677 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 260,794 Quebecers received a dose out of province.