Just over two weeks after it was declared on New Year's Eve, Quebec's curfew will be lifted on Monday night.



Premier François Legault said Sunday that the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, the ban on private gatherings and indoor sports, as well as the closure of businesses for three Sundays, in addition to the closure of restaurants and schools, have proven effective.

As of Monday, the vaccination passport will have to be shown to enter the Quebec's liquor and cannabis stores.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2022



