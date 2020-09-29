MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported another 799 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 73,450.

The province is also reporting seven more deaths linked to the disease, two of which occurred in the past 24 hours and five more that are from sometime between Sept. 22 and 27. The total number of deaths in the province now stands at 5,833.

Quebec is also reporting 35 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday, for a total of 247 across the province. Of those in hospital, 41 are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of four from the number reported 24 hours earlier. Tuesday's jump in hospitalizations is the highest single-day increase the province has seen since June 5, when it reported an increase of 38.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter on Tuesday that the jump in hospitalizations is due to an increase in cases, and that "It is to spare our already weakened health system that we must do everything to limit our contacts and curb the spread of the virus."

Dube, Premier Francois Legault and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, just a day after they announced that Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudieres-Appalaches are officially entering the red zone on the regional alert map. This colour-code change means Quebecers in those regions will have to avoid social gatherings from Oct. 1 to 28 and, during that time, restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, and other such establishments will be closed.

The Island of Montreal reported 234 of the province's new cases (total 33,418) and Quebec City reported 169 (total 4,003). Monteregie reported 121 (total 10,665), Laval reported 64 (7,082), Outaouais reported 36 (total 1,328), Chaudiere-Appalaches and the Laurentians each reported 25 (total 1,266 and 4,728 respectively), and the Eastern Townships reported 23 (total 1,762).

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 26,366 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 27 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).



This is a developing story and will be updated.