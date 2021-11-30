MONTREAL -- Quebec reported on Tuesday that 784 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and three more people have died from the infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,579 deaths from COVID-19.

Among the 784 new cases recorded, 404 (51 per cent) of them were from unvaccinated people, 12 were from people who got their first dose of the vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 368 (46 per cent) were from people who got their second dose more than seven days ago.

The positivity rate in Quebec was 3 per cent on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remained mostly stable from Monday, with an increase of one hospitalization after 25 people were admitted to hospital and 24 were discharged for coronavirus-related illness. There are now 227 people in hospital.

Of the 25 people admitted to hospital, 16 were unvaccinated people and nine were people who got their second shot more than a week ago.

The number of people in intensive care jumped by six, however, in the last 24 hours, with a total of 51 people in the ICU on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec since March 2020 rose to 448,171, while the number of people who have recovered is now 428,679.

Active cases in the province rose by 67 since Monday for a total of 7,913 active cases, according to Quebec’s institute of public health (INSPQ).

The INSPQ reported that 21,429 samples were analyzed in the last update.

#COVID19 - En date du 29 novembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF



Vaccination 5-11 ans: à ce jour, 81 221 jeunes de 5 à 11 ans ont reçu une première dose du vaccin contre la COVID-19 et 143 877 attendent leur rendez-vous. pic.twitter.com/uqYV8vjvlT — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) November 30, 2021

VACCINATION UPDATE

According to the province, 20,210 more doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 13,614,288 doses given out in Quebec. An additional 232,873 doses were given to Quebecers out of province, bringing the total number of doses received by residents to 13,847,161.

Most of the new doses administered in the past day went to kids under 12 years old (11,078 doses).

There were also 1,621 second doses given out Monday to eligible people and more than 5,000 booster shots for people 60 and older.

Vaccine coverage for people aged five and older is now 85 per cent for first doses and 81 per cent for the second dose.