MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Friday that 750 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, bringing the overall total number of infections to 391,363 since the start of the pandemic.

The last time Quebec's Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported more than 700 cases was May 14 when 791 cases were added.

The INSPQ is monitoring 5,265 active COVID-19 cases after 541 people recovered from the disease.

The total number of recoveries since the pandemic began is 374,807.

The province also added two deaths due to the disease, raising the total death count to 11,291.

The Ministry of Health states 24 more people checked into one of the province's hospitals as of Sept. 2 and 15 were released, meaning hospitalizations rose by nine.

Of the new patients, 14 were unvaccinated, one had received one dose of vaccine over two weeks ago and nine received both doses more than a week ago.

There are now 147 patients in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care, an increase of seven from Thursday.

On Sept. 1, 21,178 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province's health care professionals administered 29,126 more doses of vaccine, including 26,959 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 12,418,711 vaccine doses have been administered in Quebec and 102,955 Quebecers received their shots out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a jab, 6,508,545 people have received one dose of vaccine (87 per cent of the eligible population), and 5,970,582 people (79 per cent) have received both.

VARIANT TRACKER

The number of confirmed variant cases detected in Quebec surpassed 10,000 on Friday.

The INSPQ reports that 591 more variants have been detected, bringing the overall total to 10,334.

The vast majority are Delta, which saw a rise of 589 (1,964 total). The other two cases are the Alpha variant.

The INSPQ also subtracted nine of the Beta variant, dropping that total to 451.